Nolte — CBS Poll: Trump at 53% Job Approval, 59% Approve of Deportations

Far-left CBS News got some bad news from its latest poll. Currently, 53 percent of the public approves of the job President Donald Trump’s doing and 59 percent approve of his deportation of illegal aliens.

What’s most fascinating about this particular poll is that it’s not a poll of voters. Rather, it’s a poll of 2,175 U.S. adults. The GOP tends to poll better with tighter screening for registered voters and likely voters. There is nothing wrong with an “adults” poll, but knowing the fake news artists at CBS News, it’s not unreasonable to assume they asked for an “adults” poll hoping these numbers would be lower.

Ha ha.

Here are the most intriguing findings…

Currently, 53 percent of the job Trump is doing as president while only 47 percent disapprove.

An obviously unhappy Margaret Brennan told her Face the Nation audience Sunday that this was the best showing for Trump ever in the CBS News poll…

When asked if Trump is fulfilling his campaign promises, 70 percent said yes, while only 30 percent said no.

The 45th and 47th president also scored high when those surveyed were asked if he is tough (69 percent), energetic (63 percent), focused (60 percent), and effective (58 percent).

On the issue of deporting illegal aliens, 59 percent approve of Trump’s approach, while only 41 percent disapprove.

Tom Homan, Kristi Noem: Illegal Alien Criminals Better Pack It Up

A whopping 64 percent approve of Trump sending U.S. troops to the Mexico border, while only 36 percent disapprove.

On the issue of building large detention centers for illegals, 48 percent approve and 52 percent disapprove.

Moving to other issues…

A majority of 54 percent approve of how Trump is handling the Israel-Hamas conflict, while 46 percent disapprove.

Although it’s slim, Elon Musk and DOGE have majority support (51 percent) when it comes to their influence over government spending, while 49 percent would like to see them have little or no influence.

As far as I’m concerned, this is just more proof of the legacy media’s ongoing irrelevance. No one listens to these serial liars anymore. For decades, the media have turned federal budget cuts into a third rail everyone was afraid to touch. But here goes Elon with majority support. For 20 years, the corporate media have made deportations a third rail, but now it’s a 59/41 issue in favor of deportations.

Because Trump is fearless and has been backed by emerging New Media (and the truth), Democrats, the legacy media, and the left are losing the argument. This has only happened once before in my lifetime and that was under Ronald Reagan, but even the Gipper wasn’t this bold.

What Trump is doing is leading, and despite a decade of character assassination, phony impeachments, phony felony charges, and a full-blown assault from every level of the establishment, people now trust Trump more than the establishment, especially the media establishment.

Additionally, Trump is everywhere making his case. He’s already answered more questions in three weeks than Joe Biden likely did in four years. Trump’s in North Carolina, Los Angeles, at the Super Bowl… The man everyone (not me) collectively laughed at as he rode down that escalator in 2015 has not only defined this era of politics but what could very well be an epoch in American and world history.

The people are with him. That’s everything in politics.

