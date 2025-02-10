U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) is planning to give a speech on the House floor on Monday night about how she uncovered “heinous crimes against herself and other women” two years ago, The Post and Courier reported.

Her office announced the speech, titled “Iron Sharpens Iron,” on Monday morning. She will give the speech at 7:00 p.m., and it can be viewed on social media, C-SPAN, or Live.House.Gov.

The Charleston-area Republican said the speech will be one she wishes her “younger self could have heard.”

“This is going to be tough,” she wrote in a post to X. “Praying for protection tonight.”

“Tonight, I will give a speech on the floor I never thought I’d ever have to give,” she said in a separate post. “This isn’t politics any more, this is personal. And no one can stop me.”

Mace, 47, has represented South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District since 2020 and was reelected in November. She recently publicly disclosed that she is a survivor of domestic abuse and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the report.

“To women who can relate, please know that you have a friend and a sister in me,” Mace said at the time.

Mace also told reporters at the time that she wants the Republican Party to lead nationally on issues that most affect women.

“And every time you show that you will protect women, that you will fight for women, and you will fight for their rights, it wins over the electorate resoundingly,” Mace said.

