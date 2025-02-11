The work of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is “absolutely essential to our ability to reclaim the government,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) said during an appearance on “The Alex Marlow Show.”

Lee said DOGE, led by Elon Musk, is working to make it a “government of the people, for the people and by the people” once again.

“It has been kidnapped by the Deep State, and DOGE is coming in there. And for the first time in many, many decades, probably the first time in my lifetime anything like this has happened, you’ve got some experts who have been passed by the sitting President of the United States to weed out areas of waste, fraud and abuse,” Lee told Marlow, noting that everyone campaigns on that because it sounds good. But, very seldom — if ever — do they actually do it once they get to office, especially if they are inside the executive branch of government.

“Elon Musk and his DOGE team … are actually systematically going through this,” he said of the mass government audit, noting that the Deep State hates this.

“The Deep State doesn’t want to be tamed. It’s almost as if it’s an organic living thing that wants to protect its own life,” the senator observed. “And in the meantime, they’ve had litigation brought. You’ve got this judge in New York, U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer just forbade all political appointees, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, from accessing Department of Treasury data,” Lee said.

The four-page ruling, he continued, “appears to me to be all boiler plate and pretty generic language, zero substantive legal analysis.”

“It was issued ex parte, meaning the Trump administration, employers weren’t given notice, weren’t allowed to argue, weren’t even in the room. Only these, these Democrat attorneys general were heard. The judge cites no law or logic to support this really aggressive order,” he explained. “I don’t believe that the substance of the law is with the judge on this.”

Lee emphasized that he believes DOGE’s actions are legal, predicting that this particular stage of delay will not last.

“But I suspect this is the Deep State’s game. This is what they’re wanting to do. They wanted to delay every time they get the chance, recognizing that in some areas, the delay might be temporary, and others, it might be less temporary,” Lee said. “But our job is to make sure that the delays themselves are as temporary and few and far between as possible, so that the work of DOGE can go on undeterred.”

