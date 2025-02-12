Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) will introduce articles of impeachment against a federal judge who is trying to prevent the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing Treasury Department payment systems to cut waste, fraud, and abuse, the congressman confirmed to Breitbart News.

Southern District of New York Judge Paul Engelmayer, an Obama appointee, issued a temporary restraining order on Sunday against DOGE accessing the payment systems, claiming DOGE had no authority to access it. His order was in response to a lawsuit filed by 19 left-leaning state attorneys general.

“A corrupt judge protecting corruption,” DOGE director Elon Musk responded on X. “He needs to be impeached NOW!”

Only Congress can impeach a federal judge when it finds the judge committed wrongdoing. “If a district court judge wants control over the entire executive branch…he should run for president,” said Stephen Miller, White House deputy chief of staff for policy. WATCH – “We Want the Keen Eye of DOGE” Hegseth Supports “Billions” in Cuts to Defense Dept:

Reuters reported the judge’s controversial order:

On February 8, Judge Paul Engelmayer in a court order agreed with the AGs that the states “will face irreparable harm in the absence of injunctive relief” because the policy “risks the disclosure of sensitive and confidential information” and renders the affected systems “more vulnerable to hacking.” The court also agreed that the states demonstrated a “likelihood of success on the merits of their claims.” Engelmayer ordered in favor of the states, blocking the policy until February 14. Until then, only BFS [Bureau of the Fiscal Service] civil servants with proper security clearance who need to access the payment systems to perform their duties can do so. But “all political appointees, special government employees, and government employees” outside of Treasury are prohibited access.

Crane will introduce articles of impeachment against Engelmayer because of what he deems judicial overreach.

“Partisan judges abusing their positions is a threat to democracy,” he told Breitbart News. “They don’t have some magical constitutional authority to inject their policy preferences over those of elected officials.”

Crane’s action is aligned with President Donald Trump, who told reporters Tuesday that perhaps Congress should begin to take action against activist federal judges who are blocking the administration from fighting corruption.



“It seems hard to believe that judges want to try and stop us from looking for corruption, especially when we found hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth, much more than that in just a short period of time,” Trump said. “We want to weed out the corruption, and it seems hard to believe that a judge could say, we don’t want you to do that. So maybe we have to look at the judges, because that’s very serious. I think it’s a very serious violation.”