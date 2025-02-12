Massachusetts Town Votes to Become Sanctuary City for Transgender and ‘Gender-Diverse People’

The town of Worcester, Massachusetts, voted to become a “sanctuary city” for transgender and “gender diverse people” this week after several self-proclaimed LGBTQ+ members asserted they are under attack in President Trump’s America, with one warning that transgender individuals would make the city a “very unsafe space” if it does not bend to their will.

The meeting lasted several hours as several self-proclaimed queer members of the community pleaded for sanctuary status. One individual wearing a red hat — clearly a biological male — said he represented both the “b” and “t” in the community and explained that he feels offended when people do not refer to him as “ma’am.”

“People refer to me as sir when I prefer to be referred to as ma’am. I speak as someone who is afraid to use public toilets. I speak as someone who is member of this community and is a queer person,” he said.

“I need the city to protect me because the federal government won’t. And if you think you’re afraid of Trump, you should say how afraid of Trump I am,” another individual, seemingly dressed in drag, said before unleashing what sounded like a veiled threat.

“If you say that you’re afraid of Trump, and that’s why you don’t want the city to be a space safe space for trans people, you better prepare for trans people to make this a very unsafe space,” the individual added.

“I’m shaking right now,” another yelled, speaking to the council members. “I don’t want to be here.”

“I’m sorry. Am I taking too long pleading for my life?” that individual continued.

Another man asserted that the Nazis began by burning books on “gender sciences first.”

“Now the administration has villainized and marginalized migrant workers, trans, LGBT people and even special needs, denying life, saving and affirming care,” he claimed.

They even had a seven-year-old child read a plea for the transgender community.

“My birthday is this Saturday, and all I want is peace and for you to vote yes, please don’t let me down for my birthday,” the child said.

According to reports, about 200 people showed up to the event, which lasted several hours. The city council voted in favor of the resolution in a 9-2 vote.

The resolution itself claims that transgender and non-binary individuals have been attacked in a variety of ways, including President Trump’s executive action establishing that the U.S. recognizes only two biological sexes — male and female. It also cites actions made to end mutilation of children via “gender-affirming care” — leftist speak for surgery, cross sex hormones, and puberty blockers.

The resolution states that it will essentially ignore directives to end “gender-affirming care,” making it clear that “no city resources be utilized for cooperating with or providing information to any individual or out-of-state agency or department regarding the provision of gender-affirming healthcare or gender-affirming mental healthcare performed in Worcester and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.”