Senate Confirms RFK Jr. as Trump’s Health Secretary

The U.S. Senate voted 52-48 on Thursday afternoon to confirm Robert F Kennedy Jr., better known as RFK Jr., as President Donald Trump’s head of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The vote broke nearly along party lines, with 52 Republicans in favor, and 48 Democrats opposed. Former GOP leader Mitch McConnell was the sole Republican to vote no.

During his confirmation hearing last week, Kennedy placed an emphasis on ending the chronic disease epidemic in the country.

He also pledged to tackle obesity and ultra-processed foods as two key priorities that lie ahead.

More to come…