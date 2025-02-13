The confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump’s Education Secretary nominee Linda McMahon on Thursday was interrupted several times by raging protesters who screamed about transgenderism and other left-wing causes.

A person familiar with the situation told the Hill the interruptions were from people affiliated with the National Education Association (NEA), which is the largest teachers’ union in the country. The NEA is staunchly opposed to school choice, and the organization has a history of funneling millions of dollars into far-left politics. The head of the organization notably raked in more than $500,000 in pay and showered liberal causes with money, all while fighting to keep schools closed during the pandemic, according to reports.

“The rudeness of people who are trying to squelch others as they’re trying to communicate in an incredibly public forum is just amazing, amazingly bad,” chairman of the Senate HELP Committee hearing Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said after one of the interruptions.

There were at least five interruptions, and each person was escorted out of the hearing by Capitol police.

At least two protesters interrupted the hearing with calls to “protect trans youth.” Trump has notably issued executive orders aimed at restoring biological reality to the federal government, and the Department of Education has already opened investigations into schools and athletic associations that allow trans-identifying males to play on female sports teams.

One protester interjected during Sen. Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) questioning of McMahon, yelling, “I’m a teacher!”

“Just as a side note, I’m struck by the outbursts of some of the protesters in the room, and a number of them have told us that they are teachers,” Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) remarked. “Can you imagine these people teaching our kids in classrooms across America and they come here and act like children with outbursts in an attempt to prevent us from doing our job to move you forward to do the important work that you have to do?”

“For me, that’s what this is all about: I have three daughters who are in grade school in public schools, and I want to get politics out of the classroom,” he added.

Another protester later yelled, “Linda McMahon, you’re fired!”

“Is it harder to sit composed and calm and focused among a bunch of WWE wrestlers or is it harder to sit in this hearing with people popping up and yelling at you all day?” Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL) jokingly asked McMahon, referencing McMahon’s role as cofounder and former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

“I can stay pretty composed and focused in either environment,” McMahon replied back, with those attending the hearing laughing in response.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.