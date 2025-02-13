Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds Joint Press Conference with Indian PM Modi

President Donald Trump holds a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, February 13.

Modi’s visit to the White House follows meetings between Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba, and Jordanian King Abdullah II all in the first month of his second presidential term.

White House officials have called America’s relationship with India “one of the most critical, if not the most critical bilateral relationship, of the 21st century.”