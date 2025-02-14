Focus Group of Arizona Swing Voters Unanimously Approves of Trump’s Presidential Actions

Every Arizona swing voter in two Engagious/Sago focus groups consulted on February 11 approves of President Donald Trump’s actions following his inauguration.

Many of Trump’s actions have been geared toward establishing law and order, securing the southern border, removing wokeism from the federal bureaucracy, purging the administrative state of rogue or corrupt bureaucrats, restoring peace in Ukraine and Gaza, and cutting government waste, fraud, and abuse.

Trump has slashed foreign aid, cut the bloated federal workforce, blocked men from competing in women’s sports, pledged to take over Gaza, begun negotiations with Russia and Ukraine, placed reciprocal tariffs on trading partners, and revoked security details and clearances of bad actors.

Seventy percent of Americans believe Trump is making good on his campaign promises, a Sunday CBS News poll found.

Some voters sampled in the focus group said Trump’s “unconventional” actions are needed to get the nation back on track.

“I agree we need the Constitution and we need rules and procedures,” Courtney L. told the pollster. “But at the same time, how are we going to make big changes? If someone like Trump [is] being unconventional, we need him to be doing these things, to be making these executive orders and making these big changes for big changes to happen.”

“I like how he’s cleaning house in the government,” Jonas G., 55, said.

Ann B,. 54, mentioned Trump’s transparency when she expressed her approval, adding that there was a lack of transparency during “the last four years.”

Trump has signed more than 60 executive orders since assuming office, more than double the number of executive orders former President Joe Biden did over the same period to start his administration, causing the media to whine about Trump’s pace and their inability to reframe his actions.

“He said he was going to do this, this, this and this, and this is what he is starting to get done,” Ann B. contended.

The focus group sampled 11 swing voters in Arizona:

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.