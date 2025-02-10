Seventy percent believe President Donald Trump is making good on his campaign promises, a Sunday CBS News poll found, underscoring the establishment media’s tizzy.

Trump campaigned on restoring the economy, ending the weaponization of justice, securing the southern border, deporting illegal aliens, and purging government waste, fraud, and abuse.

While 70 percent of Americans say Trump is delivering on his promises, only 30 percent claim he is doing “different from [what he] promised.”

Americans also gave Trump, who holds a 53 percent approval rating, high marks on various qualities.

Fifty-eight percent said he has been “effective,” 60 percent characterized him as “focused,” and another 55 percent described him as “competent.” Sixty-nine percent said he is “tough” and 63 percent said Trump is “energetic.”

Many of Trump’s immediate actions received an overwhelmingly positive repose.

Fifty-nine percent approved of Trump’s deportation of illegal migrants. Sixty-four percent approved of Trump sending troops to secure the southern border. Fifty-four percent approved of how Trump is handling the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The poll sampled 2,175 U.S. adults from February 5-7 with a plus or minus 2.5 point margin of error.

Trump accomplished so much in the first three weeks of his administration that media personalities admit they “simply can’t cover everything.”

“You just have to remember that the goal is to wear us down — so don’t get worn down,” Tanya Ballard Brown, the executive editor of Government Executive, told CNN.

“Trump’s ‘Flood the Zone’ Strategy Leaves Opponents Gasping in Outrage,” Luke Broadwater recently reported at the New York Times:

The strategy has existed since at least 2018, when the former Trump administration strategist Stephen K. Bannon boasted of the ability to overwhelm Democrats and any media opposition through a determined effort to “flood the zone” with initiatives. This time, the flood is bigger, wider and more brutally efficient. As President Trump begins his second term, he has enacted his agenda at breakneck speed as part of an intentional plan to knock his opponents off balance and dilute their response.

“I’m getting really tired of waking up in the morning and knowing it’s probably going to be a good day for Bad Guy,” New York Times Gail Collins complained.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former RNC War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.