Trinity J Shockley, a transgender male who prefers to go by Jamie or Dex, allegedly planned to carry out a Parkland-style shooting Friday at Indiana’s Mooresville High School.

Police were alerted to Shockley’s alleged plans and arrested him 48-hours before the planned attack.

FOX News noted “the FBI in Indianapolis received a tip and contacted the Mooresville Metropolitan Police Department (MMPD) to assess the credibility.” The “tip” indicated that Shockley allegedly planned to carry out a school shooting with an AR-15 and that he “had ordered a bullet proof vest.”

The information given to the FBI also indicated Shockley was “infatuated” with the man who killed 17 people in the February 14, 2018, Parkland shooting.

KBTX reported Shockley wanted the Parkland shooter to recognize him as his “number one fan.”

Shockley’s home was searched on Wednesday and law enforcement uncovered a “shrine” to mass shooters, with photos of such shooters on the wall, “as well as buttons with their faces on it.”

Law enforcement recovered notebooks in the home, in one of which Shockley had allegedly written about being “Dex… a transgender male [who has] a lot of homicidal thoughts.”

On Thursday, Shockley was charged “with the highest-level felony count of conspiracy to commit murder, and two low-level felony counts of intimidation with a threat to commit terrorism, according to court documents,” according to FOX News Digital.

