WASHINGTON, DC – Republicans on the House Budget Committee acted Thursday on OMB Director Russ Vought’s request on behalf of President Donald Trump for billions for border and immigration enforcement.

The action from the Budget Committee is the latest in a flurry of major developments on one of the president’s signature issues, signaling a sea change from the previous administration and indeed taking steps on that front not seen in modern American politics.

Vought (pronounced “Vote”) was recently confirmed to return to the helm at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the Cabinet post he held during the latter part of President Trump’s first term, after serving as the deputy director for the first part of Trump 45. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas swore in Vought on February 7.

Promptly after retaking the reins at OMB, Vought requested $175 billion for border and immigration enforcement. The request speaks volumes, because Vought is well-known as one of the most austere budget hawks in the Republican Party. Asking for such a significant increase while also pushing for massive spending cuts shows the president’s seriousness about securing the border and deporting illegal aliens.

The committee passed a budget resolution that includes both a massive increase for the border and immigration while targeting $2 trillion in spending reductions. The larger the reductions go, the more flexibility the House Ways and Means Committee has in renewing the Trump tax cuts while also addressing other campaign promises, such as no taxes on tips.

The Budget Committee is aiming for $4.5 trillion in tax cuts to pair with the $2 trillion in spending cuts. And the resolution settled on $300 billion for border security, immigration enforcement, and the military.

House Republicans wrote the resolution with the understanding that more spending cuts would then result in additional tax cuts, and structured the resolution accordingly. A manager’s amendment could tweak the budget framework to take advantage of what legislative leaders can find agreement on as the budget process unfolds.

The committee projects that the GOP budget would result in 3 percent growth per year, which they say coupled with the spending cuts would result in a $44 billion surplus by the end of the 10-year budget window.

Breitbart News senior legal contributor Ken Klukowski is a lawyer who served in the White House and Justice Department. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @kenklukowski