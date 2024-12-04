Report: 21 George Soros-backed Prosecutors Ousted Since 2022

Twenty-one prosecutors backed by left-wing billionaire George Soros because of their support for radical “criminal justice reform” have been ousted in favor of “tough-on-crime” prosecutors since 2022, according to a recent report.

As of June 2022, the U.S. had some 75 Soros-backed prosecutors, as Breitbart News noted at the time. But their policies were blamed for kicking off a national crime wave, and a backlash among voters — even Democrats — began.

According to the National News Desk (via ABC News):

Since 2022, 21 prosecutors labeled as “tough” have succeeded ones linked to Soros nationwide, according to the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund (LELDF). The group’s include election results from last month. … Replaced officials include former Cook County, Illinois State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx, whose jurisdiction extended to Chicago. Her term ended Monday when Eileen O’Neill Burke was sworn in. Outgoing Alameda County, Calif. District Attorney Pamela Price, who was last month after just 18 months in office, is also featured in LELDF’s findings. The report also points to the replacements of former Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

The LELDF posted a graphic on X (formerly Twitter) illustrating the trend:

The news came as new Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman took office on Tuesday, after defeating incumbent Soros-backed D.A. George Gascón in a landslide amid public outrage over violent crime in the county.

Another left-wing prosecutor, Chesa Boudin, was recalled by San Francisco voters in June 2022. He was not aided directly by Soros but shared policies in common with his prosecutors, and received their political support as well.

