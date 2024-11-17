Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) pledged to launch a campaign to boost radical sex change procedures in his state in response to Donald Trump’s landslide election.

Pritzker used Transgender Awareness Week — November 12 to 19 — as a platform to showboat over the issue, Fox News reported

“This Transgender Awareness Week, I want you to know that I see you and have your back as governor,” Pritzker wrote on X. “Illinois has enshrined protections for gender-affirming care to meet this moment — and because of that, you will have a home here always.”

Pritzker’s cousin, James Nicholas Pritzker, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Illinois National Guard, is now a transgender person who goes by the name “Jennifer,” and runs a left-wing organization that passes out grants to organizations that support “gender and human sexuality.”

As governor, the billionaire Pritzker has been at the forefront of pushing extreme and dangerous trans ideology. In 2021 he directed the state’s Department of Human Services to put in place a list of protections for “transgender, nonbinary and gender nonconforming students” as part of his reinterpretation of the Illinois Human Rights Act of 1979.

“Ensuring every Illinois student has access to a safe, validating learning environment where they can be their true self is a top priority for my administration,” Pritzker said in a release in 2021. “This guidance from the Illinois Department of Human Rights will provide students, caregivers, and educators another tool to ensure classrooms are welcoming, affirming, and inclusive for all students.”

The Land of Lincoln is one of those deep blue states that allows students to use any bathroom they choose at any given time without having to prove they have undergone any medical procedures. State officials also force all schools to allow boys identifying as girls to play girls’ sports.

State officials have also allowed Medicaid funding to be used to pay for radical transgender procedures for those under 21.

Pritzker might be running against the tide of opinion in his state, though. While Donald Trump did lose Illinois, he lost the state by a significantly smaller percentage than he did in 2020 and 2016.

A few days after Election Day, it became clear Trump lost Illinois to Harris 53.4 percent to 45.0 percent. However, that is a smaller margin compared to the 57.54 percent to 40.55 percent he lost to Biden in 2020, and the even bigger 55.83 percent to 38.76 percent he lost to Clinton in 2016.

Furthermore, Trump’s support in the usually deep blue city of Chicago nearly doubled what he won there in 2016. In 2016 Trump earned a mere 12.4 percent of Chicago’s vote. In 2020 that grew slightly to 15.6 percent. But this year he reached 22.1 percent.

In addition, polling finds generally that only a small minority of Americans agree with the radical transgender agenda.

In October, a Rasmussen Reports survey found that a majority of 60 percent of Americans oppose the transgender agenda.

A similar poll conducted by the Center Square found nearly the same results with 59 percent opposed to minors receiving transgender-related medical procedures or treatments. And another poll from earlier in the year suggested that voters do not want to see trans athletes competing alongside women.

In addition, a poll from June found that many voters feel that the whole issue of transgenderism is a political distraction.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston