Exclusive—Cliff Maloney: We Need a DOGE in Every State

President Donald Trump’s backing of Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) marks a turning point in the fight against bloated bureaucracy and reckless spending.

With DOGE’s investigations into the Department of Education’s finances and the shuttering of the liberal globalist slush fund once known as USAID, it is clear that this model of aggressive oversight and accountability is not just necessary—it is essential for all 50 states.

For years, conservatives have called out the Department of Education (DOE) as a money pit for taxpayer dollars, riddled with inefficiencies, corruption, and policies that focus on empowering union bosses over students. Trump’s vision of a “virtual closure” of the DOE is not just about trimming fat— it’s about returning power to states and communities, ensuring that students, parents, and teachers—not Washington bureaucrats—are in charge of education.

DOGE’s deep dive into DOE spending is already proving that massive waste exists, and this is just the beginning.

Elon Musk’s leadership at DOGE has been nothing short of revolutionary. The federal government has long resisted any serious attempt to scrutinize its spending, but Musk, armed with the tools to investigate and the will to drag these vampires into the light, is exposing the rot within the swamp.

The opposition to DOGE’s work is predictable. Democrats, federal unions, and career bureaucrats are panicking because, for the first time in decades, real accountability is coming.

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) and other progressive leaders are already leading protests, while other left-wing organizations are filing lawsuits to block DOGE’s access to data. But ask yourself this: if there was nothing to hide, why are they so afraid of transparency? The answer is simple—DOGE is exposing a rigged system that thrives on regular people being duped by lobbyists that are cashing in on the system too big for any one person to understand completely.

Musk’s team has already put USAID in its much-deserved grave, and now they are taking on an even bigger behemoth in the DOE. If Musk and DOGE can shine a light on billions of dollars of waste in a single federal department, imagine what could be done for the American family if we had a DOGE as a watchdog in every state.

State governments are just as prone to bloated budgets, unnecessary programs, and unchecked bureaucracies as the federal government, often serving special interests rather than taxpayers.

States are more important than ever. States certify elections, they control education, and they either defend or crush liberty when a crisis arises. We saw this firsthand during the COVID-19 pandemic when some states embraced medical tyranny, locking down businesses, mandating vaccines, and trampling constitutional rights—while others fought back and protected their citizens’ freedoms.

The difference in governance between states like Florida and California couldn’t have been clearer.

This is why DOGE at the state level is not just a good idea—it’s essential. We must ensure that the power of state governments is wielded responsibly and in service to the people, not the bureaucratic class that seeks to control them.

Trump’s America First movement has always been about returning power to the people, and DOGE represents one of the greatest advancements in this fight. If we can identify and cut just a fraction of the $2 trillion in wasteful spending caused by Washington that DOGE is targeting, we can start putting those resources back where they belong—in the pockets of hardworking Americans.

Republican governors should take the lead in setting up independent efficiency commissions, staffed with experts to audit their own state agencies and expose the waste that is draining taxpayer dollars. Every dollar wasted is a dollar stolen from American families.

The deep state and its allies are resisting, but with President Trump’s leadership, Elon Musk’s vision, and the unwavering support of the American people, we can make sure that accountability, efficiency, and fiscal responsibility become the standard, not the exception.

It’s time for a DOGE in every state. The future of America depends on it.

Cliff Maloney is the CEO of Citizens Alliance and the founder of the PA Chase. He can be found @Maloney on X.