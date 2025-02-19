Watch Live: Lori Chavez-DeRemer Confirmation Hearing for Secretary of Labor

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Donald Trump’s nominee to become Secretary of Labor, testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee on Wednesday, February 19.

Trump nominated Chavez-DeRemer, who previously served in the House of Representatives for Oregon’s 5th district, in November 2024, stating she had “strong support” from both the business community and labor unions which would “ensure that the Labor Department can unite Americans of all backgrounds behind our Agenda for unprecedented National Success – Making America Richer, Wealthier, Stronger and more Prosperous than ever before!”

Chavez-Redeemer thanked Trump for the nomination, saying, “It’s time to bring our economy to new heights and secure a prosperous future for all hardworking Americans.”

The former congresswoman also received an endorsement from Teamsters Union President Sean O’Brien after her nomination was announced: