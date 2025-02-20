Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) offered his “admittedly a little tardy” endorsement of President Donald Trump and his cabinet Thursday and praised the president’s nominees, many of whom he said he would have chosen himself.

“A few people may have noticed that I resisted an enthusiastic endorsement of Donald Trump during the election. But now, I’m amazed by the Trump cabinet (many of whom I would have picked),” Paul began.

“I love his message to the Ukrainian warmongers, and along with his DOGE initiative shows I was wrong to withhold my endorsement,” the senator continued.

“So today, admittedly a little tardy, I give Donald Trump my enthusiastic endorsement! (Too little too late some will say, but, you know, it is sincere, there is that.),” he explained, noting, in typical Paul fashion, that individuals should not expect the endorsement to be “fawning.”

“I still think tariffs are a terrible idea, but Dios Mio, what courage, what tenacity,” he admitted. “Go @realDonaldTrump Go!”

Paul reiterated how impressed he was by Trump’s Cabinet during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, explaining that he would have picked many of the same people, including Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel, Jay Bhattacharya, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“I mean, I think he’s done a tremendous job, and I love the idea that they’re just disrupting and, you know, opening up the place and finding all of the malfeasance. So I couldn’t be happier with it, with the Trump administration so far,” the Kentucky senator explained.

“It doesn’t mean I’ll give up on the crusade against debt and spending. … And if there’s a budget this year, how can I vote for a budget that’s going to lead to a $2.2 trillion debt deficit?” he continued. “So there are things that I won’t always agree with the Trump administration, but for the most part, I’ve been ecstatic about what he’s doing.”