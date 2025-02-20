Watch: Donald Trump Speaks at Republican Governors Association

President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Governors Association dinner in Washington, DC, on Thursday, February 20.

Trump will keynote the dinner after seeing his nominee for Director of the FBI, Kash Patel, be confirmed on Thursday, as well as several members of his cabinet and Vice President JD Vance speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) throughout the day.

President Trump is expected to speak at CPAC 2025 as well, which runs through Saturday, February 22.