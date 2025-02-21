Nolte: DOJ Asks Dem Rep. Garcia to Clarify ‘Actual Weapons’ Threat Against Elon Musk

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) received a letter from the Department of Justice asking him to “clarify” comments he made last week about “bring[ing] actual weapons” to stop DOGE supervisor Elon Musk.

On February 12, Garcia appeared on CNN — a far-left propaganda outlet that frequently foments violence against President Trump and his supporters. After repeating his claim that Elon Musk is a “dick,” Garcia then said:

And I think that [Musk’s] also harming the American public in an enormous way. And what I think is really important, and what the American public wants, is for us to bring actual weapons to this bar fight. This is an actual fight for democracy.

Here’s the video:

This sort of eliminationist rhetoric is par for the course on CNNLOL, but in Trump’s Department of Justice, threatening public officials is no longer acceptable.

“At this time,” Edward Martin, the U.S. attorney for Washington, DC, wrote to Garcia a few days later, “I respectfully request that you clarify your comments from February 12, 2025. During a live interview with CNN, when asked how Democrats can stop Elon Musk, you spoke clearly…” The letter then directly quotes Garcia’s threat of using “actual weapons.”

“This sounds like a threat to Mr. Musk – an appointed representative of President Trump,” the DOJ letter adds. “We take threats against public officials seriously. I look forward to your cooperation[.]”

Naturally, Garcia just laughed it off. “So if you criticize Elon Musk, Trump’s DOJ will send you this letter,” Garcia xweeted on Thursday. “Members of Congress must have the right to forcefully oppose the Trump Administration. I will not be silenced.”

Every decent person wants everyone, including asshole congressmen, to have the right to forcefully oppose anyone. That’s how America is supposed to work. But when you call for “actual weapons” for an “actual fight” against someone, that crosses a line, especially after two close-call assassination attempts against President Trump that were undoubtedly inspired by this kind of rhetoric from the left and their allies in the legacy media.

This type of violent rhetoric must be strangled in the crib regardless of which side is guilty. Unfortunately, we now live in a country where the left can threaten anyone on the right and even get violent with anyone on the right, and regime media outlets like CNN will either ignore it or justify it. In an environment where the social control of the dominant media sides with calls for violence from the political left, a warning letter from the Department of Justice is warranted.

This newfound acceptance of political violence on the left and in the legacy media must be nipped in the bud at every opportunity.

