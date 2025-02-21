Pepsi is eliminating a major diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) role as President Donald Trump’s administration targets such initiatives.

In a letter to employees, PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta said, “We are revising our DEI program, as 2025 marks the conclusion of our five-year strategy,” Fox Business reported Friday.

He added that “we see an even bigger opportunity to more deeply embed inclusion throughout the business as a key driver of business growth and will be introducing a new Inclusion for Growth strategy.”

Laguarta added that the brand is prepping to transition its Chief DEI Officer to a “broader role.”

Conservative activist Robby Starbuck first reported the news in a post on X wherein he shared the letter.

“I contacted PepsiCo to let them know that I planned on doing a story about their woke policies. When I contacted them, they were ready to make some BIG changes,” he wrote:

“PepsiCo has 318,000+ employees and a market cap of more than $200 BILLION dollars. Those employees will now have a neutral workplace without feeling that divisive issues are being injected and this corporate neutrality will also extend to their many suppliers who will no longer feel pressure to endorse these policies,” Starbuck added.

However, Paul Chesser who is the director of the Corporate Integrity Project for the National Legal and Policy Center, is not so sure about Pepsi’s recent announcement, telling Fox, “If you check their website it still has DEI cr-p all over it… they’re just pushing it below the surface.”

The news comes as some DEI professionals are worried about losing their jobs as Trump fights against DEI practices, Breitbart News reported February 4.

Pepsi was also named among other companies that have scrubbed or softened their DEI language from annual reports to investors.

According to NPR:

The companies that have recently deleted or softened their DEI language include Disney, Google, GM, GE, Pepsi, Intel, PayPal, Chipotle, Comcast, 3M, Regeneron, and Philip Morris, according to the NPR analysis. Most companies have not disclosed the reasons for the changes, although some told NPR that they are re-evaluating some of their DEI programs as well as examining Trump’s executive orders.

Meanwhile, Costco has apparently dug in its heels regarding its DEI policies while other companies back away from them, per Breitbart News.