Watch Live: CPAC 2025 Day 2

Conservative politicians and pundits speak on the second day of activities of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) 2025 on Friday, February 21.

Scheduled to speak on Friday are Breitbart Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Counterterrorism Director Sebastian Gorka, and more.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem will speak at the conference’s Ronald Reagan Dinner on Friday night.

CPAC 2025 runs from February 19-22 in National Harbor, MD.