The Trump administration is going to Fort Knox to see if the gold is still there, President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday.

“We’re actually going to Fort Knox to see if the gold is there, because maybe somebody stole the gold,” Trump said. “Tons of gold.”

Trump’s remarks follow mounting speculation on the status of the gold stored at Fort Knox in Kentucky. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) head Elon Musk has continued to bring light to the issue. The speculation mounted, particularly, after Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) publicly stated that he was denied entry into Fort Knox without explanation.

“As a U.S. senator I’ve tried repeatedly to get into Fort Knox,” he said, posting the exchange:

Fort Knox: “You can’t come to Fort Knox.” Me: “Why?” Fort Knox: “It’s a military installation.” Me: “I’m a senator; I go to military bases all the time.” Fort Knox: “You still can’t come. Because, you can’t.”

“Who is confirming that gold wasn’t stolen from Fort Knox?” Musk asked after Lee’s revelation. “Maybe it’s there, maybe it’s not.”

“That gold is owned by the American public! We want to know if it’s still there,” he continued.

“Surely it’s reviewed at least every year?” Musk asked, prompting a response from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).

“Nope. Let’s do it,” Paul said.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) is among those who support Trump’s call to inspect the gold reserves at Fort Knox.

“Well, when you haven’t checked it in so long, why wouldn’t you?” Mullin said during an appearance on Jesse Watters Primetime.

“And by going and inspecting it and saying, ‘Hey, yes, it’s there,’ or exposing that it’s not — I think the American people want to know, and I’m actually one of them as well,” he added.