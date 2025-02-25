President Donald Trump signed three executive actions on Tuesday, including a memo to suspend any security clearances of members of a law firm who assisted then-special counsel Jack Smith.

The memo, addressed to all relevant agencies and departments, halts any clearances of Covington & Burling LLP’s members, partners, and employees who helped Smith during his time in the role “pending a review and determination of their roles and responsibilities, if any, in the weaponization of the judicial process,” per the memo.

Smith notably investigated Trump in two now-dropped federal cases as special counsel.

Trump also directs a review of any government contracts with the law firm.

In addition to the memorandum, the president signed two executive orders, one of which aims to make health prices more transparent.

“The order directs the Departments of the Treasury, Labor, and Health and Human Services to rapidly implement and enforce the Trump healthcare price transparency regulations, which were slow walked by the prior administration,” a White House fact sheet notes.

“The departments will ensure hospitals and insurers disclose actual prices, not estimates, and take action to make prices comparable across hospitals and insurers, including prescription drug prices,” it adds.

The second order launches an investigation, through the Department of Commerce, into threats imported copper poses to “America’s national security and economic stability,” per a White House fact sheet.

“This investigation will assess the national security risks arising from the United States’ increasing dependence on imported copper, in all its forms, and the potential need for trade remedies to safeguard domestic industry,” the White House notes.

The department will produce “a report identifying vulnerabilities in the copper supply chain and providing recommendations to enhance the resilience of America’s domestic copper industry,” it adds.