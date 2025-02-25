Watch Live: Karoline Leavitt Holds White House Press Briefing

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, February 25.

Leavitt’s press briefing comes the day after President Donald Trump met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Monday.

Also on Monday, a federal judge rejected an emergency motion by the Associated Press, which is suing the Trump administration after its access to the Oval Office and Air Force One was revoked over the outlet’s refusal to use the term Gulf of America.