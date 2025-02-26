Anti-ICE Protesters Disrupt Raids, Publicly Dox Agents

Anti-ICE protesters have been taking matters into their own hands by disrupting illegal immigration raids while publicly doxing the identities of federal agents.

“Immigration rights activists have banded together to conduct patrols throughout Los Angeles communities and, in a few instances, have stopped raids as they were happening,” reported KTLA.

One group of 100 volunteers, Community Self-Defense Coalition, interrupted ICE raids in the San Fernando and Alhambra areas. Video footage showed the volunteers driving up to the scene of the raid and saying, “There they are, there’s ICE, ICE spotted in Alhambra.”

The group says it patrols the streets to inform the public about ICE activity in the area.

“We denounce [ICE] and alert the community with megaphones,” volunteer Rob Gochez told KTLA. “We were there until the agents left. They didn’t kidnap anybody today.”

According to Fox News correspondent Bill Melguin, the anti-ICE protesters have taken to the extreme measures of doxing federal agents, putting their lives at risk.

“Per multiple federal law enforcement sources, anti ICE activists, which have been disrupting & live streaming ICE operations in the LA area in recent days, have now put up posters doxing SoCal ICE & HSI agents, revealing their faces, names, & phone numbers. I’m told ICE is aware and investigating,” Melguin reported on X.

One poster written in Spanish read the following:

“CAREFUL WITH THESE FACES” “These armed agents work in Southern California. ICE and HSI racially terrorize and criminalize entire communities with their policies. They kidnap people from their homes and from the streets, separating families and fracturing communities. Many people have died while locked up in jails, prisons, and detention centers.” “Possible execution/implementation measure/action 2/23/25”.

As Breitbart News recently reported, the FCC has opened an investigation into radio stations backed by leftist billionaire George Soros for broadcasting live locations of undercover Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

