Influencing the Next Generation Is How We Save America

The following content is sponsored by PragerU.

Andrew Breitbart famously said, “Politics is downstream from culture.” This simple yet profound statement reveals the key to saving America. The left has long understood this principle, which is why they spent decades infiltrating media, entertainment, and education. They know that shaping culture is the surest way to shape society—and they have been relentless in their mission.

The consequences are everywhere: an entire generation is bombarded with anti-American, leftist propaganda from celebrities, social media influencers, and corporate media. The loudest voices in our culture push socialism and open borders. They demand “trans visibility,” bash President Trump, and rage against Elon Musk and DOGE for exposing government corruption.

But there is hope. Common sense is finally fighting back. Young people are questioning the radical ideas they’ve been force-fed, and for the first time in decades, conservatism is gaining ground among the youth and in the age of social media, there has never been a better time to cultivate the next generation of young thought leaders than now.

This is where PragerU steps in.

For over a decade, PragerU has been at the forefront of changing the national conversation by reaching young people where they are—online. In 2024 alone, PragerU videos were viewed nearly two billion times, with over 60 percent of its YouTube audience under the age of 35. More importantly, these videos change minds. A recent survey found that 70 percent of viewers reported changing their stance on an important issue after watching PragerU content.

Even left-wing media outlets have been forced to acknowledge PragerU’s influence. MSN recently admitted:

“Although PragerU traditionally sticks to multi-minute videos, they’ve also gotten good at delivering short-form video clips with hard-hitting sound bytes, mastering a niche where conservatives often neglect to tread. This makes them highly influential among younger voters, an important voting bloc that turned out en force for the 2024 election cycle.”

PragerU doesn’t just reach young conservatives—it reaches young people across the aisle. In fact, 25 percent of PragerU viewers are not conservative. This means we are persuading the very people the left relies on to maintain their cultural dominance.

But they’re just getting started.

PragerU Is Looking for the Next Rising Conservative Star

Young people today are still lost. They’re being misled by celebrities, influencers, and activists who tell them that America is the problem, that success is oppression, and that victimhood is a virtue. But we know their minds can be changed—PragerU has a proven track record of doing just that.

That’s why PragerU is launching a nationwide casting call to find the next generation of conservative influencers—young, dynamic personalities who love truth, freedom, and America. If that sounds like you—or someone you know—this could be the opportunity to make a real impact.

In addition to working with some of the movement’s most influential voices like Michael Knowles, Allie Beth Stuckey, and Charlie Kirk, PragerU has a history of cultivating the next generation of conservative leaders. Here are just a few of the talents PragerU has helped launch:

Will Witt became a favorite among young conservatives with his Man on the Street interviews, short documentaries, and viral videos on PragerU, bringing millions of new viewers to the movement.

Amala Ekpunobi was once a leftist activist—until PragerU helped her become one of the most powerful free-thinking young voices in the country.

Aldo Buttazzoni joined PragerU after gaining national attention for exposing “family-friendly” drag shows in Dallas. His PragerU short documentary on masculinity, as well as his interviews with everyday Americans, conservative commentators, and young entrepreneurs, have garnered millions of views.

CJ Pearson, the current Co-Chair of the GOP Youth Advisory Council, joined PragerU to help reach millions of young Americans through 5-Minute Videos, PragerU’s Left vs. Right series, and recapping the biggest news of the week in PragerU’s The Wrap Up.

Alexis Wilkins, a country singer and unapologetic supporter of America’s armed service members and veterans, blends entertainment, politics, and conservative values as a young cultural commentator.

Xaviaer DuRousseau was a BLM activist who transformed into one of Gen Z’s strongest conservative voices. The former woke social justice warrior now hosts PragerU’s new show Respectfully, Xaviaer, tackling pop culture and politics with a “Zillennial” point of view.

Franklin Camargo, a political refugee from Venezuela, uses his platform and PragerU Español to warn against the dangers of socialism and advocate for capitalism and free speech.

PragerU has a proven track record of finding talent and amplifying their voices to reach millions with a pro-America message. If you want to join the movement as PragerU’s next personality, apply today!

Hollywood and the corporate media have spent billions promoting young leftist influencers to spread their radical agenda. It’s time for us to build up our rising stars—the voices that will inspire young Americans to love their country, embrace freedom, and reject the left’s destructive ideology.

This is the new front in the fight for America’s future. If politics is downstream from culture, then culture is where we must win.

