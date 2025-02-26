San Francisco Goes DOGE: Mayor Demands Employees Show Up to Work

Newly-installed San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is taking a page from Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and requiring city employees to show up to work rather than working from home.

Lurie, a philanthropist and heir to the Levi’s fortune who is related to Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY), was elected in November on promises to reform the city, which is suffering from large deficits and a variety of social problems.

Just as Musk demanded that Twitter (now X) employees show up for work in San Francisco, and as his DOGE is demanding that federal employees show up for work, Mayor Lurie is insisting that city workers show up in person.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

Mayor Daniel Lurie is ordering all San Francisco City Hall employees to return to the office at least four days a week as he looks to improve government efficiency and boost foot traffic around the Civic Center. Lurie’s directive, laid out in a Tuesday memo obtained by the Chronicle, applies to more than 10,000 city staffers who are currently working hybrid schedules, with most of them coming into the office three days a week. Those workers have desk jobs in such areas as information technology, human resources, engineering, accounting and legal services.

… Lurie said the in-office requirement would benefit the city “as an employer, as well as in its primary mission in serving the public.”

Separately, two conservative pranksters pretending to be from DOGE showed up at city hall in San Francisco and began demanding documents. The local sheriff’s office told the Chronicle that it is investigating them over the joke.

