U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Thursday during an interview with Larry Kudlow on Fox Business that the United States and Ukraine have struck a deal on strategic minerals as well as oil and gas amid peace talks for ending the war with Russia.

Bessent not only revealed that the “deal is done” but that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will be coming to the White House to sign it.

“I went to Kiev two weeks ago and met with President Zelensky. Since then, we have struck a deal. Their governing council approved the deal last night, so I have an agreement from their economics minister, so the deal is done,” said Bessent.

The treasury secretary added that Zelensky would be coming to sign the deal “tomorrow.”

“President Zelensky is coming here to sign the deal tomorrow. There is no more negotiation,” he added. “There is nothing else. I’m sure President Zelensky and President Trump will have wide-ranging discussion, but as far as the deal, it is complete, it is on paper, and the Ukrainian government has approved it. It is just awaiting the signature of the two heads of state tomorrow. It is a deal on strategic minerals, oil and gas, and infrastructure assets.”

Bessent described the deal as a “win-win” for the Ukrainian people, the United States, the American business community, and the American voter.

“It’s really a win-win. It brings the Ukrainian people and the American business community closer together. It shows the American people that there is upside here for them,” he said. “That we have not squandered the money because the American people are always concerned about overseas intervention.”

Bessent concluded that President Donald Trump will have made history by making assets for the American people rather than debt.

