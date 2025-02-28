Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) on Friday introduced legislation that would establish state-level DOGE commissions, and if they do not set up a DOGE committee, they will not “receive a dime of taxpayer money from the federal government.”

Tenney proposed the State-Level Departments of Government Efficiency Establishment Act, a bill that would require every state to establish a state-based Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) committee to “review the efficacy of the State’s administration of Federal funding and to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse of taxpayer funds.”

Tenney said in a statement to Breitbart News that states need to follow the federal government’s leadership and find ways to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse.