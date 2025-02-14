Exclusive: Rep. Claudia Tenney Unveils Bill to Designate Trump’s Birthday, Flag Day as Public Holiday

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) on Friday proposed legislation that would establish President Donald Trump’s birthday and Flag Day as a public holiday, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Tenney proposed the Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day Holiday Establishment Act, a bill that would recognize both Trump’s birthday and Flag Day as a legal public holiday on June 14.

The New York congresswoman said in a statement to Breitbart News that Trump, as the “most consequential president in modern American history,” he deserves his birthday to be recognized alongside George Washington’s birthday.

Tenney Flag Bill by Breitbart News on Scribd

She said in a statement:

No modern president has been more pivotal for our country than Donald J. Trump. As both our 45th and 47th President, he is the most consequential President in modern American history, leading our country at a time of great international and domestic turmoil. From brokering the historic Abraham Accords to championing the largest tax relief package in American history, his impact on the nation is undeniable. Just as George Washington’s Birthday is codified as a federal holiday, this bill will add Trump’s Birthday to this list, recognizing him as the founder of America’s Golden Age. Additionally, as our nation prepares to celebrate its 250th anniversary, we should create a new federal holiday honoring the American Flag and all it represents. [Emphasis added]

“By designating Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day as a federal holiday, we can ensure President Trump’s contributions to American greatness and the importance of the American Flag are forever enshrined into law,” Tenney added.

In June 2017, Trump proclaimed June 14, 2017, as Flag Day, and the subsequent week as the National Flag Week:

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim June 14, 2017, as Flag Day, and this week as National Flag Week. I direct the appropriate officials to display the flag on all Federal Government buildings during this week, and I urge all Americans to observe Flag Day and National Flag Week by displaying the flag. I also encourage the people of the United States to observe with pride and all due ceremony those days from Flag Day through Independence Day, set aside by the Congress (89 Stat. 211), as a time to honor America, to celebrate our heritage in public gatherings and activities, and to publicly recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America.

“I am blessed to have shared my birthday with the Star Spangled Banner and the U.S. Army for 71 years now. Again, on Flag Day, I am deeply grateful to live under the red, white, and blue, and all for which it stands,” Trump added.

