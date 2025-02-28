Left-Wing Meltdown Sparks Over Trump, Vance Standing Up to Zelenskyy

The political left had a collective meltdown in response to President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance putting down Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after he dismissed the effectiveness of American diplomacy on Friday.

Democrat lawmakers, mainstream media journalists, and other Ukrainian sycophants took to social media, where they regurgitated the same talking points disparaging President Trump and Vice President Vance and spinning the narrative as to how Friday afternoon unfolded.

Many bizarrely accused Trump and Vance of working on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin — despite the context of Friday’s meeting being about the United States — and accused them of “bullying” Zelensky, to whom the U.S. has already authorized around $175 billion in taxpayer dollars for support.

“Watching Trump and Vance gang up and bully Zelensky, I have never been so disgusted and ashamed to be an American in my life,” singer Bill Madden reacted.

Watch Below:

“Disgusting and damaging. The Bully and Vice Bully at work,” Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) wrote.

“Fuck JD Vance. Fuck Trump. Acting like fucking bullies in front of the cameras,” Never Trumper former congressman and radio host Joe Walsh echoed, adding, “Zelensky should tell them both to fuck off, and then he should just walk out of the White House.”

Actor Joshua Malina, meanwhile, attacked not only President Trump, but the 77.3 million Americans who voted for him as well, declaring, “Trump is a fucking disgrace, as are those who voted him in.”

“Donald Trump is an embarrassment to our country,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) proclaimed.

“I have never seen anything like what we just witnessed in the Oval Office,” CNN anchor Bianna Golodryga complained. “This meeting between Trump and Zelensky could not have gone any worse. Putin must be overjoyed.”

Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-NM) called President Trump “embarrassing and dangerous,” and expressed dismay over the president allegedly having “chastised” Zelensky “in the Oval Office.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) echoed those sentiments by bizarrely accusing President Trump of “embarrassing the United States on the world stage.”

“We are a country that stands up to dictators and fights for democracy,” Walz — who lost the 2024 election alongside former Vice President Kamala Harris in a landslide — added. “Minnesota stands firmly with our allies in Ukraine.”

“Trump’s actions today in the Oval are beyond bizarre. Today is a great victory for authoritarians across the globe — Trump is abandoning our allies and embracing our adversaries,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) reacted, seemingly unaware that criticizing Zelensky and opposing Putin are not mutually exclusive acts.

“An absolutely disgraceful and embarrassing performance from Donald Trump. Ukraine is our ally and the U.S. should not be doing Russia’s bidding on the world stage,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) — also apparently incognizant of the fact that criticizing one world leader does not automatically convey support for another — said.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) also bizarrely accused President Trump of “doing the bidding of brutal dictators like Putin.”

“Trump and Vance are doing Putin’s dirty work,” Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) echoed, adding, “Senate Democrats will never stop fighting for freedom and democracy.”

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL), meanwhile, lamented Trump and Vance for allegedly “belittling” Zelensky.

Krishnamoorthi went on to claim that “The American people stand with the people of Ukraine, even if our president would rather curry favor with Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin, and echo Russian talking points,” appearing to forget that the American people elected Trump in a landslide victory and that the president’s agenda is a mandate by the people.

“Trump is transforming what the United States is as a country in the world into a far right, authoritarian, transactional, valueless oligarchy aligned with the world’s autocracies,” Former Obama administration National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes cried.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), in the meantime, took to X to call Trump and Vance “thugs” and accused the president and vice president of “ambush[ing]” Zelensky.

“They just turned the Oval Office into the Evil Office,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) quipped in an apparent attempt to disseminate clever wordplay.

Others, meanwhile, oddly praised Zelensky in reaction to Friday’s meeting, in which the Ukrainian president warned Trump and Vance that the U.S. is going to “feel it” soon.

“Absolute admiration for President Zelenskyy. The guy has balls. He went into the Oval Office and stood up to Russia’s best negotiators,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) wrote.

“There was a President in the Oval Office today. His name is Zelensky,” New York Times contributing op-ed writer Wajahat Ali commented, adding, “He had to fend off two impotent barking dogs sent by Putin. They are named Trump and Vance.”

Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL), meanwhile, simply retweeted an image of the Ukrainian flag.

Ana Navarro-Cárdenas, co-host of ABC’s The View, also posted a Ukrainian flag, which included the words, “I stand with Ukraine.”

Sen. Ed Markey (D-MA), meanwhile, insisted that all the U.S. taxpayer money that has gone to Ukraine “serves our security,” adding, “Yelling in the Oval Office and siding with Putin is shameful and a danger to democracy around the world.”

“Sorry, President Trump. We believe in democracy, not authoritarianism,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) remarked.

Rep. Jimmy Panetta (D-CA) called Friday’s meeting “unproductive, unhinged, undignified and truly bizarre,” before accusing the U.S. leaders of engaging in “petty outbursts” and siding with “Putin.”

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) claimed the conversation was an “utter embarrassment” and a “whole sad scene.”

Former Democrat presidential candidate Andrew Yang lamented that Trump and Vance were “publicly railroading Zelensky,” before hinting that he, too, has bought into the left’s Putin conspiracy, adding, “It feels like they’re carrying someone else’s water.”

As Breitbart News reported, a verbal skirmish ensued before press cameras on Friday after Zelensky arrived at the White House showcasing a belligerent attitude that derailed the private talks he was supposed to have with President Trump before they could even begin.

President Trump ended up kicking Zelensky out of the White House after the Ukrainian president made “disrespectful” remarks in front of the media ahead of their planned private talks, which never came to fruition.