Report: Trump Expected to Make English America’s Official Language

An executive order President Donald Trump is reportedly expected to sign would establish English as the official language of the United States of America.

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the order Friday:

The executive order would rescind a federal mandate issued by President Bill Clinton that agencies and other recipients of federal funding are required to provide language assistance to non-English speakers, the officials said. Agencies will still be able to provide documents and services in languages other than English, according to a White House summary of the order viewed by The Wall Street Journal. The summary of the order said the goal of making English the national language is to promote unity, establish efficiency in the government and provide a pathway to civic engagement.

It is unclear when Trump is expected to sign the order. The Journal notes that English is already the official language in more than 30 states in the union.

Through polling, Rasmussen Reports has gauged interest in the matter dating back to at least 2018, finding an overwhelming majority of Americans have consistently backed English as America’s official tongue.

Its most recent survey on the topic was an April 6-7, 2022, poll of 1,000 American adults. Of the respondents, 78 percent said it should be the nation’s official language, while 14 percent said the opposite. The poll’s margin of error was ± three percentage points.

Just one year earlier, in April 2021, support was slightly less, with 73 percent thinking it should be the official language versus 18 percent who did not. That poll also had a sample size of 1,000 U.S. adults and an MOE of ± three percent.

The figures from Rasmussen Reports’ April 2018 poll showed more than four in five Americans at the time supported making English America’s language. Twelve percent opposed the idea in the poll of 1,000 adults. The MOE was ± three percent.

After then-GOP presidential candidate Jeb Bush spoke Spanish in an attack on Trump during the campaign in 2015, Trump told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview that Bush should be speaking English on the campaign trail.

“I like Jeb,” Trump said. “He’s a nice man. But he should really set the example by speaking English while in the United States.”