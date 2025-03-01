Vice President JD Vance and his family were moved to an “undisclosed location” after they were met with pro-Ukrainian protesters outside of a ski resort in Vermont.

Protesters could be seen holding signs at Sugarbush Ski Resort that read “Vance is a traitor. Go ski in Russia,” and “JD Vance is Nazi scum,” according to a post on X from Nana Sajaia, an associate producer with Fox News.

Other posts on social media showed protesters holding signs that read, “Trump serves Putin,” and “Stand with Ukraine.”

The Vance family, which was reported as having “skied on one side of a mountain” in order to avoid the crowd of protesters, also ended up being “moved to an undisclosed location after seeing the ruckus” at the ski resort, according to Fox News.

One skier told the outlet that the protesters were “f***ing morons.”

The protest at the ski resort comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was kicked out of the White House after making several disrespectful remarks during a meeting with President Donald Trump, Secretary Marco Rubio, and Vance in the Oval Office.

During the meeting, Vance criticized Zelensky for acting “disrespectful,” and told him that he “should be thanking the president for trying to bring an end” to the war with Russia.

“With respect, I think it’s disrespectful for you to come into the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media,” Vance said. “Right now you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems. You should be thanking the president for trying to bring an end to this conflict.”

During the meeting, when Zelensky attempted to imply that Ukraine had “been alone” in the war against Russia, Trump pointed out that the United States has given Ukraine monetary and military aid.

“You haven’t been alone,” Trump told Zelensky. “We gave you, through [our] stupid president, $350 billion. We gave you military equipment … If you didn’t have our military equipment, this war would’ve been over in two weeks.”

After the meeting, the White House confirmed that Zelensky had left without signing the minerals deal. Trump also issued a statement on Truth Social that Zelensky was “not ready for Peace if America is involved,” and added that Zelensky could “come back when he is ready for Peace.”

“We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today,” Trump said. “Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”