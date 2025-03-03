Huge Study Says Transgender Surgery Doubles Depression Rates

Transgender surgery raises the rates of depression, suicidal impulses, anxiety, and drug addiction, a huge new study says.

Yet the study’s authors concluded that governments should just spend more on the “mental health” of patients to offset the damage of transgender therapies.

The study is another blow for transgender activists and friendly judges who insist that transgender medical treatments be funded by taxpayers because the treatments are supposedly life-saving forms of self-expression. That argument is fundamental in the activists’ fight against current efforts by the federal government and state governments to protect children and youths from transgender advocacy.

The study of 107,583 patients posted in the Journal of Sexual Medicine reported that depression doubled among men who underwent transgender surgery: “Males with surgery showed a higher prevalence of depression (25.4% vs. 11.5%, RR 2.203, P < 0.0001) and anxiety (12.8% vs. 2.6%, RR 4.882, P < 0.0001).”

Women also suffered additional depression and anxiety, the study said: “Females exhibited similar trends, with elevated depression (22.9% vs. 14.6%, RR 1.563, P < 0.0001) and anxiety (10.5% vs. 7.1%, RR 1.478, P < 0.0001).”

Men who undergo “feminizing” procedures — such as genital removal — were more likely to be depressed and to begin using drugs, the report said. “Feminizing individuals demonstrated particularly high risk for depression (RR 1.783, P = 0.0298) and substance use disorders (RR 1.284, P < 0.0001).”

Only a small share of men who claim to be transgender have surgery on their genitals. Many “autogynephile” men desire women while they also become aroused by the fantasies of being seen as female. There are multiple categories of transgender males and females.

The demand that subjective feelings of gender be treated as more important than objective biological sex has prompted much criticism and scorn from Americans — and helped to elect President Donald Trump in November.

But the study’s author did not conclude that doctors should stop doing “sex-change” surgery. Instead, the authors suggested additional and expensive “mental health” treatments:

Gender-affirming surgery, while beneficial in affirming gender identity, is associated with increased risk of mental health issues, underscoring the need for ongoing, gender-sensitive mental health support for transgender individuals’ post-surgery.

In May 2024, Breitbart News reported the results of a similar study funded by the National Institutes of Health:

People who undergo “gender-affirming” surgery experience a 12.12 percent rise in the risk of suicide attempts, according to a federal study of 1,501 cases over 20 years. Three and a half percent of 1,501 people — or seven victims for every 200 people — who have undergone “gender-affirming” surgery are at risk of committing suicide compared to 0.30 percent of every 15,608,363 people — or one in every 330 people — who have not undergone “gender-affirming” surgery.

However, progressives defend transgenderism as a government-protected, aspirational effort to free individuals from the natural but allegedly unfair limits of their biology, regardless of the healthcare damage from transgender treatments.