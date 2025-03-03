First lady Melania Trump called out Democrats for not showing up to a roundtable discussion regarding the Take It Down Act, a bill that would criminalize the posting of “nonconsensual intimate visual” photos, including nonconsensual AI-generated sexual images.

During the roundtable discussion, the first lady spoke about how the presence of “abusive behavior in the digital domain affects the daily lives” of American children and families. The first lady also called out the lack of Democrat presence at the roundtable, pointing out that, as adults, they should “prioritize America’s children ahead of partisan politics.”

The Take It Down Act, which is sponsored by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), was also co-sponsored by Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Ted Budd (R-NC), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and Jacky Rosen (D-NV), among others. The bill passed in the Senate in February, according to the Associated Press (AP).

“I was heartened to learn that Sen. Cruz and Sen. Klobuchar united to prioritize this fundamental matter,” Trump shared. “I must admit, however, I expected to see more Democrat leaders with us here today to address this serious issue. Surely, as adults, we can prioritize America’s children ahead of partisan politics.”

The first lady continued to “urge Congress to prioritize the passage” of the Take It Down Act, adding that “this legislation is essential for addressing the growing concerns related to online safety, protecting individual rights, and promoting a healthier digital environment.”

According to the bill’s text, “covered platforms” would be required “to remove nonconsensual intimate visual depictions, and for other purposes.”

The first lady began the meeting by explaining that she was at the roundtable with everyone else “with a common goal, to protect” children from facing harm online.

Trump continued to note how in “today’s AI-driven world, the threat of privacy breaches in alarmingly high, as organizations harness the power” of peoples data, adding that “robust security measures” must be prioritized.

In a post on X, Cruz shared how the bill “was inspired by Elliston Berry and her mother,” who came to his office “after Snapchat refused for nearly a year to remove an AI-generated nonconsensual graphic image.”

The Associated Press noted that Meta supports the bill, with Andy Stone, the communications director for Meta explaining that Meta has “developed and backs many efforts” to prevent nonconsensual intimate images from being shared online.

“Having an intimate image — real or AI-generated — shared without consent can be devastating and Meta developed and backs many efforts to help prevent it,” Stone said in a statement.