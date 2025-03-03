Republican Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) is introducing legislation to honor President Donald Trump by placing the commander-in-chief on the $100 bill.

“I’m introducing the GOLDEN AGE ACT to put President Donald J. Trump on the $100 bill. America is experiencing an historic rebirth under President Trump—his legacy deserves to be immortalized,” Gill said on social media.

“Washington. Lincoln. Reagan. TRUMP. It’s time to make history,” he continued.

If this passes, Trump could potentially replace Benjamin Franklin on the $100 bill. However, another major hurdle would still have to be cleared, as U.S. law would need to be altered to allow a living person to appear on U.S. currency.

“President Trump could be enjoying his golden years golfing and spending time with his family,” Gill told the outlet.

“Instead, he took a bullet for this country and is now working overtime to secure our border, fix our uneven trade relationship with the rest of the world, make America energy independent again and put America first by ending useless foreign aid,” he continued, adding that this is simply one “small way to honor all he will accomplish these next four years.”

The legislation itself is titled “The Golden Age Act of 2025.”

“Notwithstanding the previous sentence, no $100 note of the United States currency may be printed after December 31, 2028, which does not prominently feature a portrait of Donald J. Trump on the front face of the note,” the legislation reads.

The new Trump $100 bills would be rolled out fully in 2029. However, the bill instructs the Secretary of Treasury to release the preliminary design to the public no later than December 31, 2026.

Gill’s pitch to honor and commemorate the Trump era comes as some supporters float the idea of carving Trump’s likeness into South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore, alongside the images of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.