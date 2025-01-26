The idea of carving President Donald Trump’s likeness into South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore is apparently picking up steam.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) told the New York Post that she is introducing legislation to have the job done, the outlet reported Saturday.

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski was the first to propose the move during a recent interview on the Benny Johnson Show:

In response, Luna said she would soon file legislation on the matter:

Social media users were quick to respond to Luna’s message, one person writing, “The democrats would whine for years and years.”

“So badass,” someone else replied, while yet another user said, “Do it. Liberals will so be done. What a time to be alive.”

The National Park Service (NPS) web page regarding the monument said, “Majestic figures of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln, surrounded by the beauty of the Black Hills of South Dakota, tell the story of the birth, growth, development and preservation of this country.”

“From the history of the first inhabitants to the diversity of America today, Mount Rushmore brings visitors face to face with the rich heritage we all share,” the site read.

When speaking of the monument’s artist, the NPS said, “Gutzon Borglum selected these four presidents because from his perspective, they represented the most important events in the history of the United States.”

WATCH — Gov. Noem on Biden Denying July 4 Fireworks at Mount Rushmore: “We Believe It Will Be Overturned”:

In 2020, Trump denied a reported that he seriously proposed his likeness be added to Mount Rushmore, according to Breitbart News.

However, the president added that he “never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me!”

In August, Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) suggested now-former President Joe Biden (D) should be added to Mount Rushmore.