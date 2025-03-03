Trump Pauses Military Aid to Ukraine Following Zelensky Feud

The Trump administration has put a temporary pause on all military aid to Ukraine following the breakdown in negotiations at the White House last week.

Last week, the Trump administration had planned to sign an agreement that would have tied the United States economically to Ukraine through a minerals trade deal, but the deal imploded when Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky began to litigate the terms of diplomacy during a White House press conference. In the days since, President Donald Trump has repeatedly said he does not believe Zelensky has any desire to broker a peace deal with Russia.

Speaking with Fox News, a White House official said the pause in aid will be only temporary until Ukraine shows a commitment to peace.

“This is not permanent termination of aid, it’s a pause,” the official said. “The orders are going out right now.”

One Ukraine defense adviser told Fox News that the country will not sign an agreement unless they can get a security guarantee.

“We cannot just sign an … agreement without any substantial guarantees,” the adviser said. “It’s not going to work. It’s just going to reward the aggressor.”

Zelesnsky has refused to apologize for how the White House press conference unfolded and later told Fox News anchor Bret Baier that he believes relations with the U.S. can be salvaged.

“It’s the historical relations, strong relations between our people, and that’s why I always began … to thank your people from our people,” Zelensky said. “Of course, thankful to the president, and, of course, to Congress, but first of all, to your people. Your people helped save our people … we wanted very much to have all these strong relations, and where it counted, we will have it.”

Trump also told reporters that he would like to see more gratitude from Zelenskey.

“I just think he should be more appreciative because this country has stuck with him through thick and thin,” Trump said. “We’ve given them much more than Europe, and Europe should have given more than us because, as you know, that’s right there, that’s the border.”