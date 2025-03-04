‘I’m Not Going’: AOC Will Be ‘Chatting’ on Leftist Echo Chamber Bluesky During Trump’s Speech to Congress

Far-left Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said she will not attend Tuesday evening’s joint session of Congress, announcing her absence hours ahead of the highly anticipated event.

“I’m not going to the Joint Address,” the Democratic congresswoman wrote on the social media site Bluesky. “I will be live posting and chatting with you all here instead. Then going on IG Live after.”

AOC made the announcement days after asking her followers on the platform what they believed she and other Democrats should do for the event, inaccurately referring to it as a “State of the Union”.

“If you were in Congress, what would you do for the State of the Union? What do you think Dems should do?” she asked.

Some followers said absence would be the best form of protest, while others suggested a walkout. Another floated the idea of pure disruption throughout President Donald Trump’s speech “one small group at a time.”

“Once they are dragged out, the next group starts. Fight, don’t flee,” that individual added.

This is far from the Democratic lawmaker’s first time bailing on a major event centered around the Republican president. Ocasio-Cortez was among those who skipped Trump’s second inauguration after his massive and undeniable landslide victory.

“Let me make myself clear. I don’t celebrate rapists,” she said. “So no, I’m not going to the inauguration tomorrow.”

AOC’s “rapist” reference falsely implied that President Trump should be associated with such a heinous act. ABC recently paid $15 million to settle a defamation lawsuit by Trump after George Stephanopoulos made a similarly inaccurate statement about the president on air in March 2024.

Trump’s theme for the joint session of Congress is the “Renewal of the American Dream.” The 45th and 47th president has promised that tonight’s speech will form part of a “big” night in which he will “tell it like it is.”