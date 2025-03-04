The List of Democrats Not Attending Trump’s Address to Congress

As President Donald Trump addresses Congress and the nation on Tuesday night, several Democrats opted not to show up for the occasion either out of circumstance or protest.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) announced on Monday that she would not attend the address without giving a formal reason.

“I’m not going to the Joint Address. I will be live posting and chatting with you all here instead. Then going on IG Live after,” she announced on BlueSky.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) called the address a “farce” and little more than a “MAGA pep rally” when he told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday that he would not be attending the address.

“I think it’s going to be a MAGA pep rally, not a serious talk to the nation,” Murphy said.

Also skipping the address, Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) will be joining Murphy for a “prebuttal” on comedian Akilah Hughes’ podcast.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) also told USA Today that he will be holding a virtual town hall instead of attending the president’s address.

Politico reported that Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) will be skipping the address along with Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA).

“I will not be attending President Trump’s address to Congress. The state of the union is that the President is spitting in the face of the law and he is letting an unelected billionaire fire cancer researchers and wreck federal agencies like the Social Security Administration at will,” Murray said in a press release.

