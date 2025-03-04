The dormant Resistance is en vogue again for Democrats, but Republicans are not taking it lying down.

Democrat Rep. Melanie Stansbury (NM) was one of many Democrats holding anti-Trump signs at President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress Tuesday night.

Her sign, which read, “This is not normal,” was snatched by Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) and thrown into the air, Aishah Hasnie reports.

Stansbury later left the House chamber, with Republican Reps. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) and Andy Biggs (R-AZ) taking seats she and her colleagues vacated, Hasnie reports.

Democrat Rep. Al Green (TX) was booted from the chamber by the Sergeant at Arms after repeatedly interrupting Trump’s address.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) warned Democrats, and Green specifically, to follow rules of decorum.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.