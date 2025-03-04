President Donald Trump, during his joint address to Congress on Tuesday, announced that the perpetrator of the Abbey Gate bombing in Afghanistan has been caught and is on the way to the United States.

Trump announced:

Three-and-a-half years ago, ISIS terrorists killed 13 American service members and countless others in the Abbey Gate bombing during the disastrous and incompetent withdrawal from Afghanistan — not that they were withdrawing. It was the way they withdrew, perhaps the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country. Tonight, I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity, and he is right now on his way here to face the swift sword of American justice.

Trump said he wanted to thank “especially the Government of Pakistan for helping arrest this monster.”

He mentioned the families of the American troops who were killed and the over 42 who were badly injured.

“What a horrible day. Such incompetence was shown that when Putin saw what happened, I guess he said, ‘Wow, maybe this is my chance.’ That’s how bad it was. Should have never happened. Grossly incompetent people.”

He said he spoke to many of the parents and loved ones of those fallen and said they were in “all of our hearts tonight.”

“Just spoke to them on the phone. We had a big call, every one of them called, and everybody was on the line, and they did nothing but cry with happiness. They were very happy, as happy as you can be under those circumstances, their child, brother, sister, son, daughter, was killed for no reason whatsoever in the Middle East,” he said.

FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X:

BREAKING: As President Trump just announced, I can report that tonight the FBI, DOJ, and CIA have extradited one of the terrorists responsible for the murder of the 13 American soldiers at Abbey Gate during the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. One step closer to justice for these American heroes and their families.

He added, “Thank you to our incredible partners and brave FBI personnel who made this happen. You represented your country brilliantly.”

