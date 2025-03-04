Trump Renames Wildlife Refuge to Honor Slain 12-Year-Old Jocelyn Nungaray

President Donald Trump announced an executive order during his address to a joint session of Congress renaming a wildlife refuge in Texas after murdered 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, whose alleged killers are illegal aliens.

With Jocelyn’s mother, Alexis, present as one of Trump’s guests, he announced that the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge would be renamed the “Jocelyn Nungaray National Refuge.”

“The death of this beautiful 12-year-old girl and the agony of her mother and family touched our entire nation greatly,” Trump said. “Alexis, I promised that we would always remember your daughter, your magnificent daughter, and earlier tonight, I signed an order keeping my word to you.”

Highlighting that Jocelyn loved animals, Trump described the newly renamed Jocelyn Nungaray National Refuge in Chambers County.

“Across Galveston Bay, from where Jocelyn lived in Houston, you will find a magnificent national wildlife refuge — a pristine, peaceful, 34,000-acre sanctuary for all of God’s creatures on the edge of the Gulf of America,” Trump said. “Alexis, moments ago, I formally renamed that refuge in loving memory of your beautiful daughter, Jocelyn.”

Jocelyn was murdered in Houston in June 2024, allegedly by two illegal immigrants from Venezuela, Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel, 22, and Franklin Pena, 26. Prosecutors say they lured her under a bridge and assaulted and murdered her before discarding her body in a bayou. As Breitbart News noted, citing court documents:

Evidence presented to the court by Harris County prosecutors on Monday accused Pena and Martinez-Rangel of walking Jocelyn from a 7-Eleven convenience store near her home to a bridge on West Rankin Road, Click2Houston reported. It was there that investigators allege that Martinez-Rangel grabbed the young girl’s neck, got on top of her, and covered her mouth with his hands. The migrants then allegedly took off the pre-teen’s pants and undergarments so that she was naked from the waist down, and carried out their assault while her hands and feet were bound.

The men had illegally entered the United States in El Paso and were released on their own recognizance under the Biden administration, as Breitbart News noted.