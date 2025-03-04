Watch: Democrat Response to President Trump’s Address to Congress

Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) delivers the Democrat response to President Donald Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday, March 4.

President Trump addressed multiple common sense issues that he has tackled in his return to the White House by executive order that Democrats have opposed. Slotkin, who narrowly won her Senate seat in 2024, was selected to deliver a refutation of Trump’s overwhelmingly popular policies.

Trump has called for a “Golden Age of America” in his return to office, a seemingly self-defeating position for Democrats to oppose.