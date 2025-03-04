Watch Live: Hearing on the Future of FEMA

The House Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology holds a hearing on reforming FEMA on Tuesday, March 4.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has come under fire for its performance assisting Americans in the wake of natural disasters during the Biden administration, such as the wildfires in Maui and Southern California and the recovery of Western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene.

President Donald Trump has suggested that it may be better for state agencies to handle local disaster management with funding from the federal government and even doing away with FEMA entirely.