Exclusive — Sen. Bernie Moreno Introduces Bill to Ban Foreign Flags on Capitol Grounds

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) has introduced legislation to ban the display of foreign flags on U.S. Capitol grounds, Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

Moreno, a legal immigrant from Colombia who came here to the United States as a child and then built an impressive auto dealer chain business before his election last year to the U.S. Senate, told Breitbart News that flying foreign flags like Ukraine’s in Congress is offensive to Americans.

“When I came to this country as a child, I swore allegiance to America and America alone, which is why it’s so deeply offensive to me to see elected officials flying the flags of foreign nations like Ukraine in the halls of Congress,” Moreno told Breitbart News. “We swore an oath to the American people we would always put them first—let’s start acting like it and stop sending billions overseas on endless wars when average Americans are struggling.”

The new bill he just introduced, called the “Allegiance Act,” would make it illegal for members of Congress to use official funds to purchase any nation’s flags other than the American flag. It would also prohibit the display on Capitol grounds of a nation’s flag if it is not the U.S. flag.

The two-page bill from Moreno comes as Democrats and even some establishment Republicans try to rally support for Ukraine after last week’s explosive Oval Office meeting between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and President Donald Trump. Zelensky erupted in an unhinged tirade against Vice President JD Vance and Trump, resulting in Trump evicting him from the White House grounds and a delay in the signing of a negotiated minerals deal between the United States and Ukraine. Trump said the antics of Zelensky, whose term expired last May but who is still serving as president of Ukraine using a martial law declaration that has suspended elections in the country until after the war with Russia concludes, have demonstrated he is not interested in peace.

While Zelensky has still not apologized for his anti-American outburst in the Oval Office, Trump announced in his joint address to Congress on Tuesday evening that Zelensky wrote to him expressing regret for how it went and saying he is ready for peace now and to sign the delayed minerals deal. That sharp turnaround from Zelensky has come after the White House cut off all military aid to Ukraine and stopped sharing intelligence with the war-torn country, essentially forcing Zelensky’s hand.

Moreno, meanwhile, has been one of Trump’s most ardent allies on Capitol Hill. He told Breitbart News late last year during the transition that he intends to be one of Trump’s fiercest champions in the U.S. Senate, and he has definitely lived up to that promise so far this year after a little more than a month of Trump’s second term in the White House. Moreno has voted for and championed every single one of Trump’s nominees, and he has regularly been an aggressive voice in support of every one of Trump’s objectives.

“The American people gave him [Trump] the mandate,” Moreno told Breitbart News late last year for the profile piece. “I would like to say I won my Senate race—no, President Trump won my Senate race. President Trump is the reason I’m going to be a United States Senator. So we’re going to give him massive deference.”

Allegiance Act by Breitbart News on Scribd