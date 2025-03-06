HUD Secretary Scott Turner Extends Fire Victims’ Foreclosure Moratorium for 90 Days

ALTADENA, California — U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Scott Turner announced Thursday that the Trump administration is extending a foreclosure moratorium for an additional 90 days to victims of the Los Angeles fires.

Turner appeared alongside Los Angeles County District 5 Supervisor Kathryn Barger at an event outside the popular Fairoaks Burger in Altadena, in the heart of the community.

He praised the resilience of the Altadena and Palisades communities, and talked about the importance of faith — including his own faith in Christ — as a source of inspiration when rising to the challenge of difficult circumstances.

The foreclosure moratorium will apply to loans that are insured by the Federal Housing Administration (FHA).

In a press statement, HUD explained:

The FHA -insured single family mortgage extension underscores HUD’s commitment to supporting Americans impacted by natural disasters by providing flexibility to families in the Presidentially Declared Major Disaster Area (PDMDA). There are over 100,000 FHA-insured mortgages in Los Angeles County PDMDA. HUD is working with mortgage servicers and others to assess the extent of properties with FHA-insured mortgages in the designated area that have been severely damaged or destroyed. … The moratorium prohibits mortgage servicers from initiating or completing foreclosure actions on FHA-insured single family forward or Home Equity Conversion mortgages in the Los Angeles County PDMDA through July 7, 2025. The moratorium was originally set to expire on April 8, 2025.

Several private lenders, including banks, have also offered forbearance to homeowners affected by the fires, during which payments need not be made and negative reports will not be made to credit agencies. However, most require full payment of the amount owed during the period when the forbearance ends.

Supervisor Barger said that a local “land bank” would be established to help Altadena residents rebuild, so that the character of the area — particularly its historic black community — could be preserved.

Turner also visited the Pacific Palisades on Wednesday night, speaking with residents about their concerns and about HUD could help with the rebuilding effort.

