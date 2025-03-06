HUD Secretary Scott Turner Visits Palisades, Eaton Fire Victims

LOS ANGELES, California — Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Scott Turner traveled to the Pacific Palisades on Wednesday evening to meet local residents and hear from them firsthand about their needs.

Despite the unusually cold weather and a persistent rain, residents and leaders of local faith communities met Secretary Turner outside Marquez Charter Elementary School, whose rainbow murals are all that survived the fire.

“I wanted you to know that from the Trump administration, and particularly from HUD and our team, that we’re here for you, to support you, and to learn how we can come alongside of you, the community, churches, families, businesses, in this time — and it’s a devastating time for our country, and for you individually.

“But I wanted you to know that I’m here, and I’m willing and able to help and to serve.”

Turner heard from residents with a variety of experiences of the Palisades Fire: those who lost their homes; those who lost both their insurance and their homes; and those whose homes were still standing, and who are trying to return.

In downtown Los Angeles, Secretary Turner also toured the Dream Center, a faith-driven shelter for the homeless.

Secretary Turner is planning to tour the community of Altadena on Thursday, where he will meet with victims of the Eaton Fire, which also began January 7 and destroyed thousands of homes, including an historic black community.

