An illegal alien will spend less than 12 years in prison for killing Pinellas County, Florida, Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Hartwick in September of 2022.

This week, 34-year-old illegal alien Juan Ariel Molina-Salles of Honduras was sentenced to 12 years in prison minus time served for killing Michael Hartwick in a hit-and-run crash as the deputy was working detail on the construction site where Molina-Salles was working.

Molina-Salles pleaded guilty to killing Hartwick in the hit-and-run, ensuring that he would not receive a sentence of more than 20 years in prison.

The day Hartwick was killed, Molina-Salles was operating a large frontloader. With many illegal aliens working on the construction site, Molina-Salles allegedly took off from the scene after hitting Hartwick, giving his hard hat and vest to illegal alien Elieser Aurelio Gomez-Zelaya who proceeded to hide the articles of clothing.

Molina-Salles’s arrest took nearly 10 hours following the fatal hit-and-run partly because so many illegal aliens on the construction site were uncooperative with investigators.

Hartwick, 51 years old, was the father of two adult sons and had been with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office just short of 20 years.

Molina-Salles first attempted to illegally enter the United States via the southern border in October 2021 but was quickly turned back to Mexico. Pinellas County officials said Molina-Salles has been in the area since March 2022, suggesting he reentered illegally and undetected by Border Patrol sometime after his first apprehension.

