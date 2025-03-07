Former NIH Director Francis Collins Sings Song at Science Rally

Francis Collins, the former Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), sang a song at a “Stand up for Science” rally in Washington, DC, on Friday.

Collins — who served as the director of the NIH under former President Barack Obama, former President Joe Biden, and President Donald Trump’s first term in office — sang a song that is “often sung at the end of a folk festival,” adding that he had “rewritten” it. Collins explained that the song was about “all the good people” working in the science field “who make science what it is.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, in October 2021, Collins resigned after documents showed he made “untruthful” comments regarding the United States’ “federal funding of gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” Prior to the announcement of his resignation, Collins was accused of “making false public statements about National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) grants to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

Breitbart News’s Paul Bois reported:

Just weeks before this announcement, Richard Ebright of Rutgers University accused Collins of making false public statements about National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) grants to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), which have since been proven to fund the study of “chimeric SARS-related coronaviruses” which “could infect human cells.” Ebright said bluntly that Collins had not told the truth when asked about this research: “assertions by the NIH Director, Francis Collins, and the NIAID Director, Anthony Fauci, that the NIH did not support gain-of-function research or potential pandemic pathogen enhancement at WIV are untruthful.”

“So, this is a song that’s often sung at the end of a folk festival, but it’s been rewritten for today by me. It’s a song about all the good people that I was just talking about, you are all the good people. Well, this is a song for all the good people — all the good people who are part of this family. This is a song for all the good people. We’re joined together by this noble dream,” Collins can be heard saying as he instructs the crowd to sing along. “Have you got that? So, it’s just ‘all the good people,’ but the second line, ‘part of this family,’ and the last line, ‘we’re joined together by this noble dream.'”

“Do that with me,” Collins says. “This is a song for all the good people — come on. For all the good people, who are a part of this family. This is a song, for all the good people. We’re joined together by this noble dream. Well, this is a song for all those dreamers who are looking for answers to come our way. Scientists, doctors, students all seekers, we share in the hopes for a much brighter day.”

“Come on. This is a song, for all the good people, all the good people who are part of this family. This is a song for all the good people. We’re joined together by this noble dream,” Collins continued to sing.

According to the website for the Stand up for Science rally, some policy goals consist of ending “censorship and political interference in science,” securing and expanding “scientific funding,” and defending “diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in science.”